Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $686,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $13,333,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

