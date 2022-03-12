Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $668,000 Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STKS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

