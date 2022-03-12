Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 47,200 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 432,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $3.96 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $124.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

STSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

