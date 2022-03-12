Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 60,806 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,806 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 66.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 332.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

