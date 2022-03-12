Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

First Bancshares stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

