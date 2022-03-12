Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 57,987 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 754,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

