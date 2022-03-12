Two Sigma Investments LP Has $692,000 Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.44% of Savara worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Savara by 4,588.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVRA stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $63,200. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

