Two Sigma Investments LP Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $23,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $21,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $9,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Squarespace Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.