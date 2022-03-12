Two Sigma Investments LP Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $23,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $21,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth $9,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.
In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Squarespace Profile (Get Rating)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.