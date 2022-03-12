Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of SmartFinancial worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

