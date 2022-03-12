Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 13,017 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $42,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

