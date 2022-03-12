Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $28,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

