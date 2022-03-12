Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
UBER has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.83.
Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
