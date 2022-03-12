UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Rayonier worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE RYN opened at $42.58 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.