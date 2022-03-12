UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 109,728 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

