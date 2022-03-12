UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 224,400 ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of ForgeRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FORG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

ForgeRock stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00. ForgeRock Inc has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.