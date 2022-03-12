UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of National Health Investors worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

