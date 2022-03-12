UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,122 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Colfax worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $108,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,404. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

