UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

FIVE stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

