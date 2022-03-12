UBS Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $290.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. Boeing has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

