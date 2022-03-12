UBS Group Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $72.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $130.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

