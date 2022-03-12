Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $36,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

