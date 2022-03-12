Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,909,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

