Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,909,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umbra Applied Technologies Group (UATG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.