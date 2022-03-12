Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.52.

NYSE:UAA opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

