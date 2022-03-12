United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

