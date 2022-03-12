United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.97.

SHW stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.93 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average is $304.87. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

