United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

