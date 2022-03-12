United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 81.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tesla by 64.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $42.95 on Friday, reaching $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $927.04 and its 200-day moving average is $929.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

