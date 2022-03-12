United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $38,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 181,190 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNFI opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

