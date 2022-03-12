United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

