United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 855,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,202. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.