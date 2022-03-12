United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $58.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s current price.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
