United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $58.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s current price.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

