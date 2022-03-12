United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.90. 2,006,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.