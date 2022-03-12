United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UUGRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 980 ($12.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. 23,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

