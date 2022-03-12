Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$2.32. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 248,368 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of C$484.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

