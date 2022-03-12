USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE USNA opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,059. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

