Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $228.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.22. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

