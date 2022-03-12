VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.