Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

