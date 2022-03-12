Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 1,666,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.