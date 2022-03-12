Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
