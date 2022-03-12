Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lowered by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 229,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.91 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

