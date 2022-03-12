Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $82.92.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).
