Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Collective Family Office LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,870,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

