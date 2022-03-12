Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

VTEB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $55.67.

