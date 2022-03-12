Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.13 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

