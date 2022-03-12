Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $404.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vectrus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

