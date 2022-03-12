Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average of $270.35. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

