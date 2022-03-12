Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.85.
About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)
