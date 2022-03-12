Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $159.30 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00270131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,499,859,288 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

