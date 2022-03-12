VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by 11.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

